Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him in first interview since defamation case loss

By Tyler McCarthy
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp believes Hollywood is boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper. After his volatile relationship with Amber Heard came to an end, Depp sued the news outlet for referring to him as a "wife-beater" in a lengthy case that aired a lot of the couple’s dirty laundry and ultimately resulted in a loss for Depp. The situation led to the 58-year-old departing from his role in the Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and it prompted MGM to shelve the release of his latest film "Minamata."

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

523K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Levitas
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Defamation Lawsuit#Sun#Mgm#The Sunday Times#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Saginaw Grant Cause of Death Revealed: Johnny Depp's Co-star Dead at 85

Saginaw Grant, Johnny Depp's co-star in "The Lone Ranger," has died. He was 85. Sources confirmed this week that Grant died on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood. His publicist and friend, Lanie Carmichael, delivered the news to Associated Press. Carmichael added that Saginaw Grant's cause of death...
MoviesMic

This is how men like Johnny Depp come back

Just days after Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival announced that it would award Johnny Depp a lifetime achievement award, another festival has followed suit. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the Czech festival that is considered the premiere cinematic event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor the actor as an “icon of the contemporary cinema.” Both awards come as a surprise and shock, at the very least to those in America and in Hollywood, where Depp has, in recent months, ostensibly fallen into pariah status following the messy string of allegations and lawsuits over his relationship with the actress Amber Heard.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Reportedly Wins Motion To Reveal If Ex Amber Heard Donated The Promised $7 Million From Their Divorce Settlement To Charity

It's a good day for Johnny Depp, as the embattled actor took home a major win in his lengthy court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Thanks to Judge Arthur Engoron — who granted 23 of Depp's 24 requests — the Pirates of the Caribbean star will finally discover if the blonde babe stuck to her word and donated part of the $7 million from their divorce settlement to the America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
MoviesPopculture

Johnny Depp's New Movie Being 'Buried,' Director Alleges

Johnny Depp's personal decisions are continuing to affect his career. Andrew Levitas, the director of Depp's latest film Minamata, recently wrote a letter to MGM and the film’s backers The Eugene Smith Foundation and the Minamata Foundation.where he claimed that MGM was burying the film due to Depp's current legal woes. Minamata highlights the 1950s exposé of gross neglect by the Chisso Corporation that led to the locals of a Japanese coastal city getting serious mercury poisoning from chemicals dumped into the waters by a factory, which spread to the local population by eating fish. Depp plays Eugene Smith, the photojournalist who exposed the corruption. The film also stars Bill Nighy, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Ryo Kase, Tadanobu Asano, and Akiko Iwase.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Johnny Depp Gets Permission to Have the Records He’s Looking For

As the theory of childhood permission goes, when Mom says no, ask Dad. Johnny Depp was shut down in the U.K. after he sued the parent company of The Sun for libel (the paper called him a “wife-beater” in a headline; the court ruled there was legitimate evidence supporting the name-slinging, although Depp has maintained that the allegations are a “hoax”). His team tried to appeal using a Hail Mary, the claim that his ex-wife Amber Heard had not donated all of her divorce-settlement money to the charities she claimed she did.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Johnny Depp “Gratified” After Amber Heard Fails To Get $50M Defamation Suit Tossed, Again; ‘Aquaman’ Star Sought Dismissal Based On UK Libel Verdict

UPDATED with statement from Depp lawyer: Johnny Depp is complaining that Hollywood is boycotting him, but a Virginia judge just handed the Minamata star a big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Already pursuing $100 million counterclaim, the Aquaman star attempted a Hail Mary move in April to have Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate dismiss the two-year old case based on her ex-husband losing a libel trial in the UK late last year against Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun tabloid’s designation of the Oscar nominee as a “wife beater.” Subsequently, Depp lost in trying to get that British...
MoviesNME

Campaign to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ had “no impact”, according to producer

A campaign to have Amber Heard removed from the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had “no impact” on casting decisions, according to the film’s producer. In a recent episode of Deadline‘s Hero Nation Podcast, producer Peter Safran addressed the campaign, started after she filed a lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and how it never influenced the team’s casting choices.
Celebritiesgamingideology.com

Johnny Depp furious: Actor lashes out at Hollywood after ‘unpleasant and messy’ legal battle

In the past six months, the release date of Johnny Depp’s latest film, Minamata, has been lost. The upcoming biopic will tell the story of photographer W Eugene Smith, who documented the effects of mercury poisoning on the residents of Minamata, Japan. The film was supposed to be released sometime last year worldwide, but has since been pushed to a “TBA” release date. In a brand new interview, Depp has spoken out about this event and condemned the actions of his employers.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Johnny Depp denounced a Hollywood boycott following the accusations of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they got married in 2015 after meeting on the set of Rum Diary in 2009. Unfortunately, the relationship was not what they expected and everything ended in a framework of cross accusations and a situation nothing short of scandalous. Then, the actor stated that Heard “I was trying to secure a financial resolution alleging abuse”. That was the beginning of a legal battle that continues to surprise today.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

War of the Roses with Amber Heard : Johnny Depp hopes for Elon Musk – Entertainment

In his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is hoping for statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57, “The Secret Window”) wants to continue fighting for his reputation and against his ex-wife Amber Heard (34). After an unsuccessful trial against the British tabloid “The Sun”, he sues Heard in Virginia for delander and demands 50 million US dollars from his ex-wife for an article she wrote for the “Washington Post”. Depp expects help in the case of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (49). As “Deadline” reports, the entrepreneur has received a subpoena from Depp’s lawyers.
Moviesbostonnews.net

Female Spanish filmmakers denounce Johnny Depp's award

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI):Spanish women filmmakers have slammed the San Sebastian film festival's decision to award its highest honour to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp who had lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater'. The filmmakers have condemned the festival's decision stating it shows the international event in poor light.
CelebritiesPopculture

Johnny Depp Gets Another Legal Victory Against Amber Heard

The ongoing legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have led to yet another courtroom victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean star. According to People, a Virginia judge has ruled against Heard's request to dismiss Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. This comes after Depp previously lost a libel case against U.K. tabloid The Sun, for referring to him as a "wife-beater."
Virginia StateWashingtonian.com

Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Moves Ahead in Northern Virginia

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard can proceed, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penny Azcarate ruled on Tuesday. The actor is suing Heard, his former wife, over an opinion piece that ran in the Washington Post in 2018, which Depp claims implies he abused Heard, though the op-ed never mentions his name. Heard had asked the court to dismiss Depp’s suit because he lost a libel action he brought against the UK publication The Sun. An English judge found that the Sun‘s characterization of Depp as a “wife beater” was “substantially true”; the actor lost a subsequent attempt to overrule the British ruling.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amidst Legal Troubles, Johnny Depp Still Landing A Prestigious Acting Award This Fall

Johnny Depp hasn't exactly been focused on his career in the last couple of years as he's been involved in multiple prolonged legal battles that have taken his attention. The one movie he's made most recently is sitting in covid-induced release date hell, and the projects he was going to be working on, like the Fantastic Beasts franchise, have been taken over by other actors. Having said that, it's difficult to argue that Depp hasn't had an impressive career to date, which is likely the ultimate reason why he is being honored at this year's San Sebastian Film Festival with the event's highest award.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Amber Heard won’t be fired because of Johnny Depp fans

Peter Safran, the producer of “Aquaman 2” says he won’t respond to pressure from Johnny Depp’s fans and fire Amber Heard. For years, Johnny Depp (58) and Amber Heard (35) have been engaged in a bitter War of the Roses. It’s about violence, alcohol, freaking out and, of course, the question of which side is closer to the truth with its version.

Comments / 0

Community Policy