Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him in first interview since defamation case loss

As the theory of childhood permission goes, when Mom says no, ask Dad. Johnny Depp was shut down in the U.K. after he sued the parent company of The Sun for libel (the paper called him a “wife-beater” in a headline; the court ruled there was legitimate evidence supporting the name-slinging, although Depp has maintained that the allegations are a “hoax”). His team tried to appeal using a Hail Mary, the claim that his ex-wife Amber Heard had not donated all of her divorce-settlement money to the charities she claimed she did.