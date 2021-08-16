Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grambling legend Kendrick Nord joins UAPB staff

By Steven J. Gaither
Posted by 
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkYnw_0bTGF0Hr00

Former Grambling star and quarterbacks coach Kendrick Nord has found a new gig in the SWAC West.

Nord was one of five new additions to Doc Gamble’s Arkansas-Pine Bluff staff announced on Monday morning. He will fill the role vacated by Kenton Evans, who joined Vincent Dancy’s staff at Mississippi Valley State as the offensive coordinator after the spring season.

Tight ends while D’Gary Wallace (defense) and Bradley Burrell (offense) will serve as graduate assistants.

Kendrick Nord The Player

Nord’s playing experience included a standout career at Grambling State before a professional career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens (NFL), Hamilton Tiger-cat (CFL), Iowa Barnstormers, and the New York Dragons (AFL) and RheinFire (NFLE). Kendrick was a three-year starter for Grambling State from 1993-1995 and made a rewarding debut during his sophomore season, passing for 1,987 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and broke Doug Williams’ sophomore record. During his junior year, he broke Doug Williams’ record again with 3,017 yards. That same year, Kendrick played in one of the most exciting Grambling football games in the program’s history — Grambling vs. Alcorn State.

He passed for 485 yards and seven touchdowns in that game.  Nord went on to claim 2nd Team All-SWAC, 1st Team All-Louisiana, and Louisiana Player of the Year and was also named All American. In high school, Nord played football and basketball. He was All-Metro- 1st Team, All-State and County. He passed for over 7,000 yards and threw 60 touchdowns during his career. He was highly recruited coming out of high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tw72g_0bTGF0Hr00

Kendrick Nord The Coach

Nord eventually returned to his alma mater in 2015, joining the staff of teammate Broderick Fobbs as GSU attempted to return to the SWAC mountaintop. And that’s exactly what happened. With Fobbs as the head coach, Nord as the quarterbacks coach and Ole Miss transfer DeVante Kincade under center, GSU ruled the SWAC from 2016 through 2017, winning back-to-back SWAC titles and the 2016 Celebration Bowl and HBCU national title.

Things took a step back in 2018 and 2019 for Grambling overall, and things fell apart during the 2021 spring season. Nord was named interim offensive coordinator after another coaching change, but it only lasted one game before Nord resigned his post.

Now Kendrick Nord will get a fresh start with one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the SWAC: Skyler Perry. Perry led UAPB to the SWAC West title this spring before a tough loss in the SWAC title game.

The post Grambling legend Kendrick Nord joins UAPB staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

682
Followers
425
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Broderick Fobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Uapb#Doc Gamble#Grambling State#Nfle#2nd Team#Louisiana Player#Gsu#Swac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
College Sportsallfans.co

UAPB football sets its ’21 goals

PINE BLUFF — Media day for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff wasn’t designed to be an intense affair Sunday, but the serious look on the faces of a pair of veterans revealed otherwise. The season opener against Lane College is 19 days away, but wide receivers Tyrin Ralph and Josh...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Bigwood to join Bucs coaching staff

BELOIT—Jay Bigwood, who led Hononegah’s girls soccer team to an IHSA sectional championship in 2021, will join the Beloit College women’s soccer coaching staff this fall. Bigwood will serve as an assistant coach for Beloit head coach Connor McKee. “We are incredibly excited to have Coach Bigwood join our staff...
Conway, ARGuard Online

Alexander Joins UCA Coaching Staff

CONWAY — Natasha Vincent and the Central Arkansas women’s golf team announced the addition of Risë (pronounced Ree-suh) Alexander as an assistant coach. Alexander brings 29 years of head coaching experience and four years of assistant coaching experience. Alexander spent 25 years at Oregon State and during her time with...
NFLbcsnn.com

Donte' Pimpleton Joins the UMass Football Staff as New Running Backs Coach

University of Massachusetts football and head coach Walt Bell announced that Donte' Pimpleton has joined the program as running backs coach. Pimpleton arrives in Amherst after spending the past year leading the wide receivers at North Carolina Central, and reunites with Bell as the pair were together at Florida State during 2018.
Huntsville, TXPosted by
Huntsville Item

Huntsville native joins Bearkat coaching staff

HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville native is finally back home. Quickly working his way up the college coaching ranks, Michael O’Guin was recently named the new defensive tackles coach of the defending FCS champion Sam Houston Bearkat football team. O’Guin, who was born in Huntsville, left at the age of three...
College Sportsnwaonline.com

UAPB Golden Lions kick off fall practice

A little more than three months ago, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team played for a championship. That left head coach Doc Gamble with a dilemma on his hands -- bring the players back during the summer term for workouts or give them some added time to get their legs under them for the fall.
Yankton Daily Press

Heck Joins MMU Football Staff

Dylan Heck has been named to the football coaching staff at Mount Marty University, MMU announced on Tuesday. Coach Heck comes to Mount Marty with a great resume and football background. Prior to coming to Mount Marty, Heck spent the last two seasons at Kansas Wesleyan University. During his two seasons at KWU, they posted 20 wins and statistically had one of the greatest offenses and defenses in the NAIA while winning Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference(KCAC) Championships in the 2019 season.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Notebook: Former Ponies standout joins Gophers coaching staff

Following a run of success in two seasons as the men’s and women’s head track and field coach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, former Stillwater Area High School track and field standout Colleen Sowa has joined the coaching staff as an assistant for the University of Minnesota track and field program.
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Cherry Joins AU baseball staff

ANDERSON — The Anderson University baseball program and head coach Mathew Bair announced Friday the hiring of Brady Cherry as an assistant baseball coach. Cherry was born and raised in Madison County. He graduated from Lapel High School in 2015 and was the recipient of the Johnny Wilson Award as a three-sport standout athlete in baseball, football and basketball. Cherry received his undergraduate degree at Ohio State in 2019 with a degree in sport management. He was a four-year letter winner in baseball, All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and was a part of Big Ten championship teams in 2016 and 2019.
Cincinnati, OHchatsports.com

Joey Bellini Joins Billy O'Conner's Baseball Staff

CINCINNATI – Xavier baseball head coach Billy O'Conner announced the addition of former University of Cincinnati standout Joey Bellini to his staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2022 season. Bellini played three seasons for UC (2019-21), appearing in 116 games and starting in 114, primarily at shortstop. As a...
NFLGamingToday

Chicago Bears Legend Mike Ditka Joins BetRivers As Brand Ambassador

Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, who earned legendary status as the coach of the 1985 Chicago Bears, has been named a brand ambassador for BetRivers, the Exclusive Sportsbook Partner of that NFL team. BetRivers has several unique features planned for Ditka, including “Da Coach’s Picks of the Week” and...
Indianapolis, INUniversity of Indianapolis

Gabe Hall Joins Men's Soccer Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS – UIndy men's soccer head coach John Higgins solidified his coaching staff this week, adding former Greyhound Gabe Hall as an assistant coach. Hall comes to UIndy from Marian University where he was the assistant women's soccer coach for two seasons (2019-2021). The Knights were the 2019 NAIA National runner-up with a 20-3-3 record. Hall oversaw the development of goalkeepers while assisting with opponent scouting and tactical planning.
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Levy joins UW swim and dive coaching staff

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston announced on Thursday the addition of Elizabeth Levy to his coaching staff. Levy is a graduate assistant with the Cowboys and Cowgirls after spending last year as a volunteer assistant at Florida State. “I am so excited for...
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Two coaches join SIUE volleyball staff

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE volleyball coach Kendall Paulus has completed her staff for the upcoming 2021 season, adding Nzingha Clarke as a graduate assistant coach and Kristen Torre as a volunteer assistant. Clarke is new to SIUE but is no stranger to Ohio Valley Conference volleyball. Clarke makes her collegiate coaching...
Basketballgotiffindragons.com

Koch joins men's basketball coaching staff

Spencer Koch has joined the Tiffin University men's basketball coach staff. Koch comes to Tiffin from Lincoln Trail College, where he spent five years as an assistant coach under head coach Luke Stuckey. While at Lincoln Trail, he was an integral part of recruiting, game scouting, and player development. During his time in Robinson, over 20 men's basketball players from Lincoln Trail went on to play at the 4-year level, including three Division 1 signees (Western Michigan, Denver, Evansville) the last two seasons. Six Statesmen Men's Basketball players during Koch's tenure made the All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference and All-Region XXIV team. In 2021, Koch's last season at Lincoln Trail, the Statesmen reached as high as 20th in the NJCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball rankings, which hasn't been done at the school since the early 2000s.
Kalamazoo, MIkzoo.edu

Ameer Ismail Joins Football Coaching Staff

Ameer Ismail joined the Kalamazoo College coaching staff as Defensive Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator in August of 2021, returning home to join family in Portage, Mich. Ismail also coaches the Hornet linebackers. Ismail's coaching experience includes NCAA Division I, III, NAIA as well as Professional Arena Football and Canadian Football...
Abbeville, LAvermiliontoday.com

Morgan joins Abbeville’s football coaching staff

Former track star will teach Wildcats proper way to run. Some still remember Morgan Breaux running track for North Vermilion and UL and how good she was on the oval. She won the state high school indoor meet in the 55-meter dash in 2010. Abbeville High head football coach Roderick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy