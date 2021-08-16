Cancel
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Boards Deaf Sports Drama ‘Flash Before the Bang’ With Troy Kotsur

By Brian Welk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films and Exodus Film Group have boarded “Flash Before the Bang,” a sports drama about an all-deaf high school track team. The film has been in development for some time and will star Troy Kotsur, who was recently seen in “CODA,” along with actress Deanne Bray (“Heroes,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and “Deaf U” host Nyle DiMarco.

