Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

As the U.S. leaves Afghanistan, China enters

By Thierry Kellner
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is engaging with the Taliban and monitoring developments on the ground as the U.S. exits Afghanistan. It’s a situation America should be closely monitoring. China‘s interests in Afghanistan are primarily security-related. The stabilization of Afghanistan, with which Beijing shares a short border in a susceptible area (Xinjiang province), is important for China. The security of its borders and this region are at stake. Beijing wants to prevent a surge of violent jihadism in Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities have detained between 1 and 3 million Muslims (Uyghurs, Kazakhs, …) for “re-education” in the largest mass incarceration of people on religious grounds since World War II.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Uyghurs#Ccp#Bri#Huawei Technologies Co#Zte#United Nations#The Un Security Council#Isaf#Cpec#Anti Chinese#Al Qaeda#Sino American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan says China wants to 'emulate' the Taliban

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s foreign minister accused China on Saturday of wanting to “emulate” the Taliban, saying the island that Beijing claims as sovereign Chinese territory did not wish to be subject to communism or crimes against humanity. The rapid fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government has sparked heated debate...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to

Brussels [Belgium], August 21 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban's siege of Kabul. "Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the...
AfghanistanWashington Times

ISIS threatens Kabul airport, embassy warns Americans to stay away

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul changed course and issued a travel warning Saturday after an apparent threat from Islamic State terrorists, telling Americans not to go to the Afghanistan capital’s airport unless advised by an official government representative. In its official notice, the embassy cited “potential security threats” outside the...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Biden empowers China, imperils Uyghurs with his panicked flight from Afghanistan

Joe Biden has not only stranded thousands of Americans in Afghanistan, but he has also further endangered Uyghurs living in Xinjiang. Communist China has made little secret of its glee at Biden proving that America will abandon allies on a whim. As Kabul fell to the Taliban, Chinese state media publicly celebrated that we would do the same should China invade Taiwan. But the regime of Xi Jinping has even more to gain in the short term by working with the Taliban directly.
PoliticsBBC

Afghan crisis: Russia plans for new era with Taliban rule

When US and European governments raced to get their citizens and Afghan colleagues out of Kabul this week, Russia was one of very few countries not visibly alarmed by the Taliban takeover. Russian diplomats described the new men in town as "normal guys" and argued that the capital was safer...
Afghanistancommunitynewscorp.com

China hugs the Taliban

China took a big step towards the new leadership in Afghanistan on Thursday. According to reports, the Taliban’s current actions are “good, positive and pragmatic,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing on Thursday. There are indications that the Islamists “will not repeat history and that the Taliban today are more sober and rational than when they were in power.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy