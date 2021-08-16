Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Attempted Suicide at Age 12, Shares Advice for Parents
The 38-year-old rapper sat down with Emmanuel Acho, former NFL player and author of Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, for Sunday's (Aug. 15) edition of Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations series. During the 17-minute conversation, Wayne said he started noticing his mental health issues as early as 10 years old. "When I was told that I couldn't have what I wanted, what I dreamed of and what I desired and that was to rap," he said. "I was willing to die for it."www.billboard.com
Comments / 1