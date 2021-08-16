MIT developed a low-cost prosthetic hand that can help amputees feel again

Origami-inspired robots are of particular interest given their potential for rapid and accessible design and fabrication of elegant designs and complex functionalities through cutting and folding of flexible 2D sheets or even strings, i.e.printable manufacturing. Yet, origami robots still require bulky, rigid components or electronics for actuation and control to accomplish tasks with reliability, programmability, ability to output substantial force, and durability, restricting their full potential. Here, we present a printable self-sustained compliant oscillator that generates periodic actuation using only constant electrical power, without discrete components or electronic control hardware. This oscillator is robust (9 out of 10 prototypes worked successfully on the first try), configurable (with tunable periods from 3 s to 12 s), powerful (can overcome hydrodynamic resistance to consistently propel a swimmer at ~1.6 body lengths/min), and long-lasting (~10^3 cycles); it enables driving macroscale devices with prescribed autonomous behaviors, e.g. locomotion and sequencing. This oscillator is also fully functional underwater and in high magnetic fields. Our analytical model characterizes essential parameters of the oscillation period, enabling programmable design of the oscillator. The printable oscillator can be integrated into origami-inspired systems seamlessly and monolithically, allowing rapid design and prototyping; the resulting integrated devices are lightweight, low-cost, compliant, electronic-free, and nonmagnetic, enabling practical applications in extreme areas. We demonstrate the functionalities of the oscillator with: (i) autonomous gliding of a printable swimmer, (ii) LED flashing, and (iii) fluid stirring. This work paves the way for realizing fully printable autonomous robots with a high integration of actuation and control.