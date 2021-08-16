Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Give resources to Indigenous people so they can tell the story,” Fantasia hears

By Stuart Kemp
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clarion call has rung out to support genre films by Indigenous peoples in North America and beyond and back filmmakers to tell their own stories on the big screen at an artist talk at the 25th edition of Canada’s Fantasia International Film Festival. In an eye-opening presentation entitled ‘Haunting...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cherie Dimaline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Canada#Oglala#Universal Studios Rrb#Red Crow Mi#Canadian#First Nations#Haida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Peoples are key to a healthier planet

On International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, David Kaimowitz, Senior Forestry Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and Manager of the Forest and Farm Facility, explains why empowering Indigenous Peoples can help fight our climate, nature and health crises. On 17 February this year,...
Visual ArtThe Guardian

‘It’ll certainly intrigue people’: roadside art tells hard truths about Indigenous history

It’s hard to ignore challenging images of Australia’s history when they’re on a roadside billboard. That’s one of the motivations behind Both Ways, an exhibition of First Nations’ perspectives of place in north Queensland. There are seven billboards featuring archival images and contemporary work, stationed from Warrgamaygan country (Hinchinbrook) through Wulgurukaba and Bindal country (Townsville) to Gudjal country (Charters Towers).
MoviesScreendaily

The filmmaking family behind Fantasia’s ‘Hellbender’

It’s rare to find a family who live and work alongside one another harmoniously, but Toby Poser and John Adams, together with their daughter Zelda, seem to be pulling it off. The family founded Wonder Wheel Productions in the United States, along with Poser and Adams’ other daughter, Lulu Adams....
Musicmontecristomagazine.com

New Label Ishkōdé Records Invokes Anishinaabe Prophecy to Celebrate Diverse Indigenous Music

“The prophecy heralds an epoch of eternal peace when Indigenous peoples and settler communities together build the eighth and final fire of justice and harmony,” say Shoshona Kish⁠ (Anishinaabekwe⁠) and Amanda Rheaume⁠ (Métis Nation of Ontario⁠) in an announcement about their new label Ishkōdé Records and the distribution deal with Universal Music Canada.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Indigenous Peoples’ resilience: Supporting solutions from within

When COVID-19 hit, Indigenous peoples feared for the lives of their elders and the survival of their cultures. Despite lockdowns, there seemed to be a surge in territorial invasions, contributing to the ensuing spread of the virus in their remote communities. Many were without water, sanitation and days away from the closest health clinics. Indigenous leaders called for help to mobilize food, water, soap, PPE, thermometers, and tests. Surprisingly, some of the most desperate stories were coming from Indigenous communities that, prior to the pandemic, had in many cases fared better economically, given their links with tourism, external markets, and informal urban employment. Relief efforts were also difficult. The rollout of emergency response programs often indirectly excluded Indigenous Peoples through eligibility requirements, such as electricity bills, and delivery mechanisms, such as urban grocery stores.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Australia’s failure to vaccinate Indigenous people

Covid-19 is spreading throughout western NSW – even infiltrating small, remote Indigenous communities – in what is now the worst outbreak for the Aboriginal population in this pandemic so far. Meanwhile vaccination rates for Indigenous people are lagging behind the general population, with particularly low rates across western NSW. Indigenous...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Martyrs Lane’: Fantasia Review

Strange visions haunt Ruth Platt’s melancholy supernatural story. Dir/scr: Ruth Platt. UK. 2020. 96 mins. A little girl in a big house, all gloomy cavernous rooms which incrementally reveal their secrets, is visited each night by someone claiming to be her guardian angel. But the ashen child who taps at 10-year-old Leah’s (Kiera Thompson) window every evening may not have her best interests at heart. This skin-prickling supernatural story crafts an effectively airless atmosphere of uncanny melancholy. It’s the kind of horror which eschews jump scares in favour of a more subtle, gauzy sense of unease, a slow-burning discomfort that creeps up on the audience like a half-seen shadow. It’s not exactly terrifying, but there’s an oppressive sense of menace which is magnified by the high-quality performances from the two young stars, and by the nervily watchful camerawork.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...
Beauty & Fashionmymixfm.com

‘The sinister attracted me’: Brazilian tattoo artist morphs into devil look-alike

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian tattoo artist Michel Faro Prado has taken body modification to a new level by transforming himself into a devil look-alike. Prado, known on social media as Diabao Praddo or Devil Praddo, changed his appearance by tattooing 80% of his body, reducing his nose size and removing one of his ring fingers to mimic a claw-like hand. He also has sharpened fangs and implanted horns.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: Tin Can is a Captivatingly Dark Pandemic Mystery

Despite being neither a household name nor one I could immediately place, seeing writer-director Seth A. Smith attached to a film while sifting through the schedule at the Fantasia International Film Festival forced me to pause. A quick search later revealed him to be the filmmaker behind 2017’s The Crescent—an under-rated gem that enthralled me via narrative and image alike. It didn’t therefore matter what his latest, Tin Can, was about; I felt confident it would prove memorable whether I ended up enjoying it or not. That this claustrophobic sci-fi thriller quickly won me over with its early David Cronenberg inspirations only allowed my excitement to increase with each passing minute as I found myself unable to detach from its captivatingly dark, timely pandemic mystery.
Hobbiesroyalexaminer.com

How to tell a great fish story

The only thing better than a good fish is a good fish story, which is all true, or at least mostly true, or possibly just based on a true story. But the point is that they are glorious. To this end, a good fish story must have an amazing beginning...
Moviesthespool.net

Fantasia 2021 Dispatch: Brain Freeze, Tin Can, Tokyo Revengers

In an environment where film festivals are struggling to figure out how much access to give both attendees and press, The Montreal-based Fantasia International Film Festival has always been a godsend of genre offerings, especially for American press who want to cover virtually. Here we are with the 25th edition of the fest, and the first few days’ worth of films have been well worth it. We’ll be covering all month long, so keep an eye out for these dispatches as we go.
Moviesoneroomwithaview.com

Tin Can – Fantasia Festival 2021 Review

Seth A. Smith’s Tin Can transports viewers into an all too familiar reality where a fungal outbreak named Coral rages across the world. As Fret (Anna Hopkins), a leading parasitologist, is close to discovering ways to control the outbreak, she’s attacked and kidnapped, waking up after an unknown amount of time trapped in a life-suspension chamber.
BusinessScreendaily

Cinephil pacts with WestEnd Films, unveils new managing director

Following the news that Cinephil founder and managing director Philippa Kowarsky has been named Commissioning Editor of BBC Storyville, the Tel Aviv-based, documentary-focused sales company is announcing a new joint venture as well as several staff changes. Cinephil is forming a new joint venture with London-based sales company WestEnd Films,...
MoviesScreendaily

IDFA director teases new-look programme, honorees and Hito Steyerl collaboration

International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) will present its lifetime achievement award to revered Armenian director Artavazd Peleshyan whose essay films have had a strong influence on the work on filmmakers including Jean-Luc Godard and Atom Egoyan. IDFA is set to take place from November 17-28 in Amsterdam. Now in his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy