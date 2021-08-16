Malvern Native Named University of Richmond’s Cross Country/Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Peter Borger. Image via the University of Richmond.

Malvern native and distance-running standout Peter Borger has been named the University of Richmond’s 2020-21 Cross Country/Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Borger, a Malvern Prep graduate, was an integral part of Richmond’s 2021 Spring Atlantic 10 Championship. He took third place with a time of 24:36.9.

He was also recognized with both Academic All-Atlantic 10 and USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) All-Academic Athlete honors.

“It’s a pleasure to work with motivated and dedicated student-athletes,” said Lori Taylor, Richmond’s Director of Track & Field. “We’re fortunate to have incredible young people in our program who never settle for anything except achieving their best. As coaches, we challenge our men and women to test their limits, and this group has done that on a daily basis.”

“These men and women achieved many outstanding performances on the course and track,” said Steve Taylor, who coaches Richmond’s men’s cross-country team. “And maybe even more impressive is what they achieved outside the field of competition. They adapted to change brought by a global pandemic and didn’t let those changes impact their focus on becoming the best and leading our programs to individual and team titles.”

Known for his competitiveness at Malvern Prep, Borger won the 2017 and 2018 Pennsylvania Independent School Athletic Association (PAISAA) title in the 3,200 meters.