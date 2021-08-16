Today’s Rental was chosen for the cat and exposed brick, obviously

SINGLE LEVEL, MAINTENANCE PROVIDED LIVING! This property with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE presents a rare opportunity to own a well-cared-for condominium in Western Henrico county’s premier Trellis Crossing community! Enjoy the bright, open living space with 14’-high cathedral ceiling this property offers in a 25’ x 21’ dining and living area with double-sided fireplace! Also, there is a tiled bright sunroom with 12’-high cathedral ceiling overlooking a quiet tree-lined grassy area, very large kitchen with 13’-wide bar area and very generous cabinet & counter space, and a laundry room with extra built-in shelving. The large primary bedroom suite and second bedroom present excellent room and closet space. The kitchen, laundry room, bedrooms, and bathrooms all have 9’-high ceilings. The 21.5’ x 19’ garage provides plenty of room for vehicles and some extra storage space. Updates include Rheem water heater (2021), InSinkerator disposal (2014), Maytag stainless steel dishwasher (2018), Maytag refrigerator (2015), LG washer and dryer (2014), Apple Vanguard extra-quiet belt driven garage door opener (2017). HVAC regularly maintained 2x per year. View the HD Virtual, 3-D & Video Tours!
