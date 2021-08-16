Today’s Rental was chosen for the cat and exposed brick, obviously

Here is your chance to own a great piece of property in the heart of wine country and minutes from I-90 and Geneva on the Lake. Your imagination will run wild as you tour down the long private drive into a 14 acre piece of property with so many uses it is overwhelming! Let’s start with a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2800 sq. ft., 4 level home awaiting your improvements. The home uses are endless. Use it for a home, bed and breakfast, or an income producing property of several kinds just to name a few. Just off the back deck you will love the more than 2 acre pond that totally adds attraction to this property. The outbuildings on the property are where your imagination will go crazy! Let’s start with a 36×98 horse barn with stalls and wash rack. Attached to the horse barn is a 60×120 indoor arena. Arena is large enough for several uses: banquet area, wedding venue, or simply an indoor riding arena. Property also includes a 34×50 pole building including a 10×26 indoor pool. We are excited to offer this property at public auction. Please note all building and home will need some work to bring them back to life.