JT Daniels Signs Major NIL Deal With Trading Card Company

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is the latest player to ink a NIL deal, doing so with popular Athens-based chain restaurant Zaxby’s. Come this fall, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is going to be ready to do whatever is possible to help the Bulldogs not only win the SEC but also make a push for a national title. While all of his focus will be on reaching those goals, he’s got a spiffy new endorsement to be proud of.