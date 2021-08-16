Cancel
College Sports

JT Daniels Signs Major NIL Deal With Trading Card Company

By Robert Crosby
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia quarterback JT Daniels didn't hit the ground running with NIL deals once the NCAA passed legislation allowing it. He told reporters at SEC media days that NIL wasn't a significant focus as he and many of the players he talked to were already in "season mode." Daniels did sign with Everett Sports Management to help him navigate the booming NIL market. The agency is no stranger to notable Dawgs, representing notable former Dawgs such as Sony Michel, De'Andre Swift, and Nick Chubb.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

