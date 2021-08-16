Cancel
NJPW Announces English Commentary For All G1 Climax 31 Events

By Jeremy Lambert
Fans are in luck as all NJPW G1 Climax 31 events will have live English commentary. Due to rising COVID numbers, English commentary for NJPW events has been delayed on NJPW World. That won't be the case at the G1 Climax begins on September 18. From NJPW:. The tournament of...

