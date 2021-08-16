Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

This Is Us’ Sixth and Final Season: Everything We Know

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bczgz_0bTGCLdE00
Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Sterling K. Brown as Randall on 'This Is Us' Batzdorff/NBC

One final bow. For years, fans of This Is Us have been put on an emotional roller-coaster — and the last season will be no different.

In May 2021, NBC announced that the Emmy-winning series will wrap after its sixth season. The series, which debuted in 2016, stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, and has been filled with heart-wrenching moments for both the cast and the viewers since its start.

“I think the [audience will] feel that bittersweet feeling that I think a lot of the episodes leave you with,” Metz teased to Us Weekly exclusively in July 2021. “I think they will feel like a sense of closure and some bittersweet memories.”

The singer, who noted she’ll be “on the floor” during the finale because of the emotions, added that she’s feeling both happy and sad about wrapping it up.

“You know when you go to a party and everyone’s cool, and then it gets really good, like, when there’s 30 minutes left? That’s what it feels like. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s just getting good and now we’re leaving,'” Metz shared. “It doesn’t mean that you didn’t have an incredible last 30 minutes or incredible time at the party, but you’d rather go instead of being like, ‘Oh, we overstayed our welcome’ or ‘Oh, that was so boring. That party was awful. I’m never going back to his house!’ So I understand that good things must come to an end.”

Creator Dan Fogelman shed light on the show wrapping up via Twitter following the news in May.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he said at the time. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything to know about the final season:

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Sterling K Brown
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Has a New #1 Show That Is Certifiably Binge-Worthy

Calling all sports fans! Netflix has a new number one show that is sure to become everyone's next obsession (if it isn't already). Although All American has aired for three seasons on the CW, the latest episodes were just uploaded to the streaming site. Soon after, the show quickly jumped up to the top spot, where it now sits above major hits like Virgin River and Manifest.
TV Serieswomansday.com

'Manifest' Fans Are Demanding to Know the Real Reason NBC Canceled the Show

In early June, Deadline broke the worst news ever for Manifest fans. Apparently, NBC decided to pull the plug on the plane mystery drama, which means there will not be a season 4 or anymore new episodes of Manifest on the network. This is especially shocking considering that multiple outlets report Manifest — which stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas — recently slid into the number-one spot on Netflix's list of most-watched shows.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Big Sky confirms two stars won't be returning for season 2

Big Sky season one spoilers follow. Two characters won't be returning for the second season of ABC's Big Sky. Britt Robertson (Under the Dome, For the People), who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser on the first season, and Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood), who played Margaret Kleinsasser, will not be back for the new episodes, reports TV Line.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

This Is Us Creator: Spoilers for the Final Season Brought NBC Execs to Tears

I’m just going to come out and say it: I don’t think any of us are ready for This Is Us‘ farewell season. For as series creator Dan Fogelman shared with our sister site Deadline, just hearing the outline for Season 6 had NBC brass on the verge of ugly cries. When pitching his plan for the acclaimed drama’s farewell run to execs over Zoom during the pandemic, “People were crying to the point that I wasn’t sure if I should keep going or not,” Fogleman related during Deadline’s Contenders FYC Q&A. “Cameras were shutting off, and I thought I’d lost people.” What’s...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Grace and Frankie: viewers have same bittersweet reaction to new episodes

Grace and Frankie fans had a delightful surprise after four episodes of the hit show landed on Netflix without any warning in mid-August. Although viewers were delighted to have season seven finally available (well, half of it), plenty took to Twitter to share their bittersweet reaction to the show. One...
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Bachelor Season 26 Spoilers: Why Fans Might Not Be Happy About The New Bachelor

Warning: potential spoilers ahead for the upcoming Season 26 of The Bachelor on ABC. The current cycle of the Bachelor Nation franchise is more than a little unusual, as Matt James' season of The Bachelor is being followed by The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and another season of The Bachelorette before finally getting to The Bachelor Season 26 in 2022. There's no shortage of Bachelor candidates for the next season thanks Katie Thurston's run as Bachelorette, plus whatever castoffs are still looking for love after Michelle Young's search for her soul mate concludes, but now spoilers suggest that ABC has already landed on the next Bachelor: Greg Grippo. And fans might not be happy.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Blacklist Season 9 is not coming to NBC in August 2021

We’re all waiting to see how The Blacklist will handle a season without Liz Keen. We have to wait, as The Blacklist Season 9 isn’t coming next month. We’ve only just seen The Blacklist Season 8 finale, but we’re already looking ahead. After all, there are some big changes coming.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

When Calls the Heart Is Filming! Here's Everything We Know About Who's Coming Back and Who's Leaving in Season 9

Hearties! We’re headed back to Hope Valley. Production is underway on season 9 of Hallmark Channel’s most popular series, When Calls the Heart. The show’s lead actress, Erin Krakow, recently posted her annual plane selfie as she heads up to Vancouver, Canada where the show is filmed. With COVID-19 protocols still in place, Krakow will have to self quarantine for two weeks before she begins production.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Date Announcement!

I’M NOT DANCING, YOU ARE DANCING! September 10 will be a date marked by fire on the calendar and in the hearts of all Lucifans, because it will be the last season premiere of this little devil. In addition, we have the synopsis of the season and some very cool new Lucifer themed profile icons available on Netflix to prepare for the premiere.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

The Big 3 Celebrate Their Birthday Early With a Heartwarming This Is Us Look-Back

Just when we thought we didn't have any more tears to give This Is Us, NBC goes and drops this moving video. As fans of the hit family drama well know, Aug. 31 marks Kevin, Kate and Randall Pearson's 41st birthday. So, in honor of this special day, the actors who play the show's beloved Big 3, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, look back at the family's incredible journey so far and discuss how the show has impacted their lives.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Chesapeake Shores season 5 video: Dive into the O’Briens’ world!

Are you ready for the Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere to be here already? We certainly hope so! New episodes are going to be coming to the Hallmark Channel in just over 24 hours and there is a lot to look forward to. Think in terms of some family drama and the departure of Jesse Metcalfe, but also a lot of fun, heartwarming moments courtesy of the whole O’Brien family.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Our Kind Of People: Premiere Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Fox Show

Based on Lawrence Otis Graham's provocative 1999 book, Fox's Our Kind of People is expected to be one of the biggest and most grandiose shows of the fall TV season line-up. Starring Yaya DaCosta as a determined single mom who discovers life-changing news from her mother's past, this intriguing series looks at the decadent inner lives of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, "a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years," as the press release notes. As we near closer to its September debut, we're learning a bunch of exciting details about this adaptation, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know about this Fox show.

Comments / 1

Community Policy