Coronation Street spoilers and updates reveal that Todd Grimshaw is not stepping down as the anti-hero in the long-running soap as he planned to manipulate couple David and Shona Platt in their hit-and-run cover-up. Todd (Gareth Pierce) was recuperating in the hospital after neighbor Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) accidentally knocked him down while driving David’s (Jack P Shepherd) car to park it. Corrie viewers knew the two were feuding over the parking space when Todd dumped his salon hearse outside number 8.