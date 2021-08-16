On New EP, Travis Denning Digs Deeper into His Favorite Themes: 'It's Who I Am and the Things I Love'

Looking back on the long months of quarantine, Travis Denning says he does have one regret. "I should've tried to grow a beard," says the "After a Few" singer, who can beat anyone to the punch with jokes about his pinch-worthy baby face. "I know I can't, but if there was ever a time I could dedicate to the awkward phase of patchy facial hair, it was last year. I should've taken that opportunity to see how far it could have gone. But I'm a little glad I didn't, because it might've been the ultimate confirmation that I cannot grow a beard."