2-year-old granddaughter caught in flooded Central El Paso home dies from injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A toddler caught in a flooded Central El Paso home with her grandmother died from her injuries, according to an official with Operation Hope. On Thursday, a 65-year-old woman drowned in her Central El Paso home after a living room wall int he home collapsed. Rainwater flooded the residence on the 3200 block of Nashville, pinning the grandmother and her grandchild.www.yourbasin.com
