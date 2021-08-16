Cancel
El Paso, TX

2-year-old granddaughter caught in flooded Central El Paso home dies from injuries

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A toddler caught in a flooded Central El Paso home with her grandmother died from her injuries, according to an official with Operation Hope. On Thursday, a 65-year-old woman drowned in her Central El Paso home after a living room wall int he home collapsed. Rainwater flooded the residence on the 3200 block of Nashville, pinning the grandmother and her grandchild.

