Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Could Change System Following Lukaku Signing

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he could slightly tweak his system and play two strikers following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian arrived from Inter Milan last week in a club record deal and is set to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking following Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace, the German admitted that he could change his system following the arrival of Lukaku.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMqpl_0bTGAmL900

"With the addition of Romelu. We get the number-one striker and we want to have him on the pitch. This is very clear." he said.

Tuchel continued: "I think we have now with Romelu the chance also to play with two strikers, like they did at Inter with him, or to continue with three strikers. We will see now how this works out and we will find a solution for the players around him."

The manager's admission comes after Timo Werner admitted that he is excited to play with Lukaku.

"He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question," Werner told Sky Sports. "I don't think we need to say too much about him. He's a world class striker who would benefit any team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ag4lZ_0bTGAmL900

Werner went on to admit that his game could be benefitted by playing alongside Lukaku.

"I certainly think at RB Leipzig, it always helped me having a big striker alongside me. I think that's good because I'm not the biggest and when you play on your own upfront you obviously have the attention of one or two brawny defenders." he said.

More Romelu Lukaku Coverage:

  • Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Move is 'Chance of a Lifetime'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
228
Followers
2K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Arsenal#Crystal Palace#German#Sky Sports#Rb Leipzig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku will be unleashed for his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday, confirms Thomas Tuchel... as Blues boss predicts Gunners will 'play the underdog role' in London derby

Thomas Tuchel has paved the way for Romelu Lukaku to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday and backed the £97.5million signing to be the final piece in his jigsaw. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years following spells with Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan,...
UEFATribal Football

Watch: Tuchel pushed about Chelsea signing Lukaku 'we need new striker'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses the prospect of signing Romelu Lukaku. Ahead of Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal in Belfast, Tuchel was asked about Chelsea's imminent deal for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. While reluctant to discuss the deal directly, the Chelsea manager admitted they needed to...
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Drops Major Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Transfer Hint

Thomas Tuchel has hinted Chelsea are making moves to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The 28-year-old is on the verge of completing his return to the club after passing a medical on Monday in Milan. Chelsea have agreed a £97.5 million fee with Inter Milan for Lukaku after the Blues made it their objective to sign a world class striker during the summer transfer window.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Admits Difficulties in Managing Chelsea Squad During Pre-Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the challenges of working with a large group of players ahead of the new campaign. During his first pre-season since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, the German manager had a series of young players and others returning from loan at his disposal, with most first-team players granted an extended leave of absence following their participation in the European Championships and Copa America.
UEFAchatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku has been lured back to Chelsea to sharpen up Thomas Tuchel's blunt attack... after a lack of cutting edge in the UEFA Super Cup, it is not hard to see why the Blues have spent £98m to re-sign him

Six minutes into the UEFA Super Cup, Marcos Alonso got in behind Villarreal’s defence and fired a ‘tap me in’ ball along the six-yard line. Kai Havertz was on his heels and Hakim Ziyech had not started his run into the danger area quickly enough. Minutes later, Havertz flashed another...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel lavishes praise on Romelu Lukaku ahead of Inter star's £98m arrival as Chelsea boss compares Belgian striker to Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane

Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku is on the same level as Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane ahead of his move to Chelsea. The European champions are about to seal a club record £98million deal to re-sign the prolific Belgian, who Chelsea returned to after their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland proved unsuccessful.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea

London (AFP) – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expects club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to have a “huge impact” at Stamford Bridge but played down suggestions his side are now favourites to win the Premier League title. Lukaku rejoined the Blues on Thursday costing a reported fee of £97 million ($135 million)...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku will create space for Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic with Chelsea's frontline missing his ability to hold the ball up as striker edges closer to £98m move

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes that the signing of Romelu Lukaku will help to bring out the best in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic. The Blues are on the verge of securing the services of Lukaku for £98m and the signing will come as a relief to Tuchel who's side struggled in front of goal last season - despite their Champions League triumph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy