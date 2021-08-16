Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Could Change System Following Lukaku Signing

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he could slightly tweak his system and play two strikers following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian arrived from Inter Milan last week in a club record deal and is set to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking following Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace, the German admitted that he could change his system following the arrival of Lukaku.

"With the addition of Romelu. We get the number-one striker and we want to have him on the pitch. This is very clear." he said.

Tuchel continued: "I think we have now with Romelu the chance also to play with two strikers, like they did at Inter with him, or to continue with three strikers. We will see now how this works out and we will find a solution for the players around him."

The manager's admission comes after Timo Werner admitted that he is excited to play with Lukaku.

"He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question," Werner told Sky Sports. "I don't think we need to say too much about him. He's a world class striker who would benefit any team."

Werner went on to admit that his game could be benefitted by playing alongside Lukaku.

"I certainly think at RB Leipzig, it always helped me having a big striker alongside me. I think that's good because I'm not the biggest and when you play on your own upfront you obviously have the attention of one or two brawny defenders." he said.

