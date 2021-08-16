Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Lukaku Names Two Chelsea Legends as His 'Mentors'

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has named former Blues Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba as his two mentors following the Belgian's return to Chelsea.

The forward was speaking to Chelsea for the first time since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

In his first interview with Chelsea FC, Lukaku opened up on his mentors, Anelka and Drogba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HbTp_0bTGAhvW00
Twitter: RomeluLukaku9

When asked about Drogba's influence on his career, Lukaku said: "He'd always watch me whilst I was working, telling me how to improve and what to do. It was only right I included him in my decision [to come to #Chelsea]."

Lukaku then expanded as he referred to his two mentors: "He was my mentor, him and Nicolas Anelka, in the last few years." he said.

In Lukaku's previous spell at Chelsea, he was fighting with the pair for a spot in the first team but it appears that he learned a lot off the strikers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxttr_0bTGAhvW00
Twitter: RomeluLukaku9

Lukaku progressed to explain how his early years at Chelsea helped shape him for later on in his career in an honest interview with the club after his return.

The forward returned to Chelsea for a club record fee of £97.5 million and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the two former Blues, whose spell at Chelsea were laiden with trophies.

More Romelu Lukaku Coverage:

  • Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Move is 'Chance of a Lifetime'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
228
Followers
2K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Nicolas Anelka
Person
Didier Drogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Belgian#Chelsea Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Lukaku on verge of big money move to Chelsea – reports

Rome (AFP) – Romelu Lukaku is set to sign for Chelsea from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to 115 million euros ($135 million), according to widespread reports in Italian media on Sunday. Chelsea have been pursuing Lukaku since it became clear the European champions would not be able...
Premier League90min.com

Twitter reacts as Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea

Ten years after he first rocked up at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku is once again a Chelsea player, with the Blues parting with a club-record £97.5m to bring the 28-year-old Serie A winner back to London. It's safe to say Twitter was a little excited about the whole thing. Romelu...
UEFATribal Football

Chelsea name Super Cup squad - race to register Lukaku

Chelsea have announced their squad for Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal in Belfast. The Blues have left room for imminent new signing Romelu Lukaku but the Belgian must be registered by 11pm on Tuesday to be eligible to play. Chelsea have named 24 players in the party...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Where Romelu Lukaku will play for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea after seven years of scoring goals all across Europe for a number of teams. It’s a massive move and should strike fear into all of Chelsea’s title rivals, but it’s not exactly clear where the Belgian striker will play for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Lukaku...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Kai Havertz names two fastest players at Chelsea

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has named the two fastest players at the club at the moment. The German attacking midfielder and his teammates are busy preparing for the new season. They have the small matter of the European Super Cup against Villarreal, before the new Premier League season begins at the weekend.
Premier League90min.com

Christian Pulisic 'excited' by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has said that he is ‘excited’ by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who has re-joined the Blues for a club record fee of £97.5m from Inter. Chelsea had been looking for a new striker with an eye on the summer transfer window for several months and also considered Erling Haaland before it became clear that Lukaku was available.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lukaku hopes Inter fans understand his decision to leave for ‘chance of lifetime’ at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is set to emerge from isolation on Monday and begin his Chelsea adventure for the second time. But as excited as we might be to see him fulfill a destiny that was writ ten years ago, fans of his previous team might be just as disappointed and upset to see him leave — especially after declaring his intension to stay (even if he also admitted at the time that such a declaration might be premature).
Premier LeagueWTOP

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku won’t need much time to readjust to the Premier League. Less than a week after becoming Chelsea’s most expensive player, the 28-year-old Belgium striker said he was ready to play Sunday against Arsenal, and in the No. 9 shirt that became available when Tammy Abraham left for Roma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy