Fastly vs. Dropbox: Which Cloud Stock is a Better Buy Choice?
With rapid global digitalization and deployment of 5G, the demand for cloud platforms is expected to continue climbing. So, the industry tailwinds should help Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) benefit this year. But let’s find out which of these software stocks is a better buy now.Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) in San Francisco, and Fastly, Inc. (FSLY), which is also headquartered in San Francisco, are two popular companies in the cloud-computing space. DBX provides online file storage and sharing services. It operates the Dropbox platform, which offers a range of collaboration, editing, document management, and synchronization tools for individuals and business teams worldwide. FSLY operates an Infrastructure-as-a-Service edge cloud platform, which offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology, streaming solutions, and real-time content delivery network (CDN) services.www.investing.com
