Fastly vs. Dropbox: Which Cloud Stock is a Better Buy Choice?

Rising demand for semiconductors by several industries, and investments made by governments and corporations to address the chip shortage, make the prospects bright for the semiconductor industry. As such, we think popular semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Micron (MU) are well-positioned to benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in Boise, Idaho, are two prominent players in the global semiconductor industry. TSM manufactures and markets integrated circuits and semiconductor products. It provides wafer manufacturing, wafer probing, assembly, and testing, mask production, and design services. MU, in comparison, manufactures and markets a portfolio of memory technologies for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages, and other system solutions.