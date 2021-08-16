Cancel
Utah Football Legend John Pease Passes Away At Age 77

By Tom Hackett, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Football program is grieving today following the news that former player, coach, and mentor John Pease has passed away at the age of 77. Pease began his Utah football career in 1963 when he joined the program. He graduated in 1946 following a 9-2 season under head coach Ray Nagel. Four years later, Pease began his coaching career when he joined Utah’s staff as a Graduate Assistant in 1968. His first full-time coaching job came in 1970 when he took the job of Defensive Coordinator at Fullerton College.

