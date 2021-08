As the Seahawks move toward going year-to-year with Jamal Adams, putting the franchise tag on him stands to get messy. Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is having a hold-in, lest he be fined as he seeks a contract extension that would reset the top of the market for the position. However, the Seahawks have drawn a line in the sand with a final offer and they are prepared to go year-to-year with him.