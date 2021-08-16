These restaurants are facing ingredient shortages. Here's how they're coping

Eggs for breakfast seems like the simplest possible dish — well, next to just pouring a bowl of cereal, that is. The problem is that while anyone can cook an egg, not everyone can cook it well. Scrambled eggs often come out dry or runny, and eggs over easy really aren't easy at all. Unless you time them just right, either the whites are still slimy or the yolks are way too hard. Oh, and let's not even get into all of the perils that come with cracking eggs, such as getting an unexpected mouthful containing a crunchy little bit.