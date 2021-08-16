Cancel
Adobe MAX 2021 to take place online from October 26-28, is once again free to ‘attend’

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 4 days ago

Registration for the Adobe MAX 2021 conference has opened. As with last year, the event, scheduled to take place online from October 26–28, 2021, will be free for everyone. Adobe says 'the world's largest creativity conference' will feature 'Notable creative luminaries and celebrity speakers' across eleven different creative fields: graphic design, illustration and digital painting, video, photography, UI/UX, 3D and AR, social media, creativity and design in business, collaboration and productivity, education and a special 'Meet the Teams' component dedicated to featuring the people behind Adobe applications and services.

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

