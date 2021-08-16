Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exton, PA

CNBC: Exton Company Finds Success in the Climbing Sales of Upscale Treehouses

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUEmv_0bTG9VHQ00
Exton's Tree Top Builders has benefited from the soaring popularity of treehouses.Image via Tree Top Builders.

Tree Top Builders, an Exton-based company that specializes in the construction of custom treehouses, is reaping the benefits of a surge in the popularity of treehouses, writes Monica Buchanan Pitrelli for CNBC.

The structures aren’t just for kids anymore

Over the past decade, nature-loving homeowners transformed these structures — once cobbled together from scrap wood and bent nails found in the garage — into showpiece homes for full-time living. A luxury home nestled into a tree can cost six figures when constructed by professionals.

“A fully appointed treehouse with kitchen, bathroom, heat, and air conditioning … we’re building those around $200,000,” said Pete Nelson, star of the Animal Planet television show Treehouse Masters.

Even the scaled-down version for children has changed. Professional builders are constructing them, complete with safety measures to protect the children and adults who spend time there.

According to Tree Top Builders, children’s treehouses should be 6-12 feet tall with railings that are at least 36 inches high. Additionally, mulch or woodchips have to be placed below the treehouse to help soften potential falls.

Treehouses built for adults, however, are not constrained by the same standards. Some have open-design levels with only minimal railing but a lot of style — which makes them popular as rentals.

Read more about Tree Top Builders at CNBC.

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
City
Home, PA
Exton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treehouse Masters#Air Conditioning#Treehouses#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Economytechaeris.com

Simple tips for building a tech company for success

It should come as no surprise that the tech industry is one of the primarily relevant industries nowadays, as technological advances are adopted more and more by various other industries. Technology has become the common denominator, whether it is in the fashion, beauty, automotive, or healthcare sectors. Estimated reading time:...
Houston, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Take a look at this Houston home with treehouse vibes for sale

It's not often an opportunity to live among the trees comes up in Houston. A mid-century modern home in Tanglewood with all the greenery your heart desires is now for sale. Designed by architect Lucian Hood, the 3,337-square foot home has multiple porches, a pool, views of the Bayou and huge windows throughout.
Lifestylehandymantips.org

How to Find the Right House Painting Company and Painter

There’s just something about summer that makes you start a painting project to have a better home. Better weather will mean that the paint will dry off faster, making the finished look more outstanding. So, how do you get started? You may be staging your house because you want to sell it, or you’re still in the construction stage, and you want your property to look beautiful when you’re living in it. Whatever the case, know that the experts in ThebetterpaintingCo.Com can help you achieve a more professional finish. Know that the dings and nicks can be hidden, and you can revamp the overall look of your property without hurting your bank account.
Agriculturetigermedianet.com

﻿Maximizing success at a sale barn

Since the early 1800’s stockyards and sale barns have been a crucial part of buying, selling, and trading livestock. Sale barns play a very crucial role in the livestock market, bringing buyers and sellers together to help bring producers top dollar. Frank Seidel, owner of La Crosse Livestock Market, when asked what to look for in a sale barn, “A company that listens and pays attention to their customers and employees. It is important to keep up to date with the industry and keep a clean facility. Lastly, a good barn should encourage the youth to be active and involved in agriculture.”
Blaine County, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Despite the Heat Livestock Sale a Success

First Bank of Montana has been working the sale for more years than some people would like to remember. They have always done an outstanding job of keeping track of all of those that purchased animals at the livestock sale and dispersing the funds to the kids. The youth were greatly supported and are thankful for all of the community support. This year was exceptionally hot, but that did not deter those that were there to support and purchase livestock. Be checking the Blaine County Journal in the coming weeks for photos and results from the 2021 Blaine County Fair.
RetailIdaho8.com

Home Depot sales climb again, but DIY frenzy may be cooling

Home Depot’s sales continued to surge, though same-store sales appeared to come back to earth after a year in which the home improvement chain outperformed expectations repeatedly. For the three months ended August 1, sales climbed to $41.12 billion from $38.05 billion. Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a statement on Tuesday that this was the first time in its history that the chain surpassed sales of more than $40 billion in a quarter.
EconomyVentureBeat

5 Business Tips For Starting A Company & Achieving Success

This post was written by Athan Slotkin, CEO of The Shadow CEO. Corporations are having a hard time filling jobs after the global health crisis left millions unemployed, in addition to completely redefining workers’ idea of job security and ultimately, the meaning of living and working. Instead of working for big company contracts, many want to launch their entrepreneurial dreams or dabble in the freelance world. Paralleling the uncertain economy that’s driving people towards self-employment, young grads who can’t find work also have a unique opportunity to delve straight from student to entrepreneur or business owner. Where do business beginners get started and what businesses are needed right now?
Retailmorningbrew.com

Home improvement sector still strong despite less in-store foot traffic

You might have woken up on Tuesday to headlines about The Home Depot’s shares falling, but there’s more to the story. While its shares fell nearly 5% due to a 5.8% drop in customer transactions, Ethan Chernofsky, VP of marketing at Placer.ai, told Retail Brew this is hardly cause for concern.
ShoppingPosted by
Family Handyman

Shop The Home Depot Sale for the Best Back to Class Savings

As you’re checking off your fall shopping list for organizing products and school supplies, The Home Depot is probably not the first store that comes to mind. But it’s actually an untapped resource with some fantastic back to school deals, especially if you have a child starting college! The Home Depot Back to Class sale going on now until September 8 to save you cash on furniture, mattress toppers, wall decor and everything else you need to set up the dorm room of their dreams!
Oxford, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

VISTA Leadership Megastars – Ed Herr

Ed Herr, a lifelong Nottingham resident and graduate of Oxford High School, is the Chairman and CEO of Herr Foods Inc., a leader in the snack food industry that sells its products in all 50 states and in more than 40 countries. Herr grew up in the business and aspired...
Shoppingshoredailynews.com

Swap Shop Thursday, August 19, 2021

Women’s shoes size 7.5 or 8. China plates. For decoration. Plant stand metal Text for p.s. 757710132. I have a dark gray truck bed top. In great shape. Has sliding windows. Was on extended cab Chevrolet Silverado $75 or best offer 7579905424. 2000 Skyline Trailer 28,000 appliances included. No rent...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Hyatt Buys Local Travel Conglomerate for $2.7 Billion

Hyatt Hotels Corp. is buying travel conglomerate Apple Leisure Group out of Newtown Square for $2.7 billion in cash, writes Ben Miller for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The purchase from KKR and KSL Capital Partners doubles Hyatt’s global resorts footprint. The deal adds 100 hotels to Hyatt’s portfolio and gives...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Home Depot Beats Vs Weakening DIY Trends

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) revealed its sales rose more slowly than earlier in the pandemic that brought on a rapid surge in home improvement spending. The earnings and revenue beats were not enough to offset weakening DIY trends that did all the talking. Shares tumbled 5% as the home improvement retailer revealed fewer customers visited its shops without providing investors with a full-year outlook citing uncertainty revolving around the delta variant.
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme finds success with fresh doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is finding that consumers prefer their doughnuts fresh. The Charlotte-based company, which returned to the public markets over the summer, told investors on Tuesday that they are generating more sales everywhere they sell their doughnuts. Average weekly sales per access point increased 30% in the second quarter, executives said.
basinlife.com

Summer Furniture Sale at Furniture Warehouse, new location on So. 6th across from Home Depot!

Furniture Warehouse offers all furnishing needs, from bedding, to dining! They have quality products for affordable prices, in all your furniture needs. Come see their New Showroom on South 6th across from Home Depot at 6320 So. 6th Street! ….a proud sponsor of the new Basin Home Improvement Radio Show, airing Saturday mornings at 10AM on KFLS 1450AM & 102.5FM from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting.
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Cleveland-area home sales ease, new listings climb

The red-hot housing market showed hints of cooling in July. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy