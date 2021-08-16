Cancel
Public Health

RNAO welcomes continued public health restrictions and mandated vaccination for some health-care workers: More to be done to protect children and economy, nurses say

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario nurses welcome the news that the provincial government will mandate vaccines for workers in hospitals, long-term care (LTC) and home care, will give booster shots to the vulnerable, and will halt further reopening. RNAO calls for further urgent action and urges the premier, minister of health, other cabinet ministers, and Ontario's chief medical officer of health to move quickly and save lives.

Two Rivers, WIWBAY Green Bay

As health care workers protest vaccine mandates, experts say receiving unemployment isn’t certain

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Protesters took up signs and marched outside Advocate Aurora Health in Two Rivers on Friday. “The biggest thing that we hear is we’re anti-vaxxers and we’re not anti-vaxxers,” Jeanette Deschene, who organized several rallies in Northeast Wisconsin this week, said. “We’re out here because we’re not for the mandates. We should have a right to freedom of choice, what we do with our bodies.”
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
California StateLake County Record Bee

California first in nation to mandate vaccinations for health care workers

California this week issued the first order in the nation that requires COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers, allowing only for religious or rare medical exemptions. Employees of hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices, clinics and other medical facilities have until Sept. 30 to get at least one dose of the vaccination, under the new order issued by Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, California’s public health officer. In the meantime, they must either be vaccinated or undergo mandatory weekly testing, under the state’s previous order issued last week.
California Stateajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Booster Shots for Immunocompromised; California Mandates Vaccine for Health Care Workers; Delta Variant in Children

FDA is expected to recommend a plan on distribution of COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised Americans; California becomes the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for its health care workers; exploring the threat of COVID-19 infection in pediatric populations. FDA Expected to Recommend Booster Shots for At-Risk Americans. As...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

N.C. GOP legislators urge health-care systems to reconsider employee vaccination mandates; systems say decisions are to protect public health

A group of 55 state House Republicans has plunged into the controversial employee vaccine mandate decisions by six health-care systems. The three-page letter sent Thursday — signed by 11 legislators from the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — is meant to persuade the systems’ leaders into reconsidering their mandate. The...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

HHS Secretary Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for More Than 25,000 Health-Care Workers

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for some of its workforce. The jab requirement applies to more than 25,000 employees, including staff at the Indian Health Services and National Institutes of Health who work in federally operated health and clinical research facilities or could potentially come into contact with patients.
mynspr.org

Governor Newsom Is Mandating Vaccines For Teachers, Health Care Workers. Disability Advocates Say It Should Apply To Caregivers, Too

California health officials are now requiring that people who work in medical settings be fully immunized against COVID-19. That includes employees of hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices, clinics and other medical facilities. But it doesn’t include in-home care workers. Advocates for people with disabilities say workers who provide services to...
Maine Statewgan.com

Republicans criticize Maine Gov. over vaccine mandate for health care workers

(AP) Republicans in the state are pushing back against a mandate from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that all health care workers in the state get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Maine Senate Republicans said in a late Thursday statement that Mills is “now directing the health care decisions of Maine’s health care professionals, rather than allowing them to make their own medically-informed decisions.” The Republicans said health care entities have the right to mandate vaccines they believe are essential, but it’s not the government’s job to get involved.

