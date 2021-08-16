Cannabis Unicorn PharmaCann Could IPO Soon, Valued At $1.1B+

One of the largest private cannabis companies in the world could soon go public on the OTC Markets with a valuation of more than $1 billion. According to a report from Reuters, PharmaCann, a Chicago-based, vertically integrated company with operations in six states including the highly-coveted New York state, could IPO as soon as next fall, as it looks to raise funds ahead of New York’s adult-use cannabis program’s debut. Some of the sources indicated other options are still being considered, though.