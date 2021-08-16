Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Cannabis Unicorn PharmaCann Could IPO Soon, Valued At $1.1B+

By Javier Hasse
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest private cannabis companies in the world could soon go public on the OTC Markets with a valuation of more than $1 billion. According to a report from Reuters, PharmaCann, a Chicago-based, vertically integrated company with operations in six states including the highly-coveted New York state, could IPO as soon as next fall, as it looks to raise funds ahead of New York’s adult-use cannabis program’s debut. Some of the sources indicated other options are still being considered, though.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Valued#Reuters#Pharmacann#Wellness Holdings Inc#Aawh#Ipo#Canadian#Cronos Group Inc#Medmen Enterprises Inc#Mmnff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DriveWealth Raises $450M Series D Valuing The Company At $2.85B

CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth Holdings, Inc. , a pioneer in fractional trading and embedded finance, today announced a $450 million Series D with a valuation of $2.85 billion, co-led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital investor Insight Partners and Accel, with significant participation by Greyhound Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, and Series C lead Point72 Ventures. The round also included a follow-on investment from Fidelity International, plus several new investors including Base 10, FTX, and FlightDeck.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 24.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) dropped 24.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. Approximately 2,073,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,881,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10. Several equities research...
BusinessMySanAntonio

GlobalFoundries planning IPO that values company at $25 billion, report states

MALTA – Computer chipmaker GlobalFoundries has filed confidential documents with U.S. securities regulators for an initial public offering that values the company at $25 billion, Reuters reported. The $25 billion valuation is lower than the $30 billion that chipmaking giant Intel Corp. reportedly is willing to pay to acquire GlobalFoundries...
Restaurantsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chipotle

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle on Thursday, setting a price target of $2100, which is approximately 13.42% above the present share price of $1851.48. Carril expects Chipotle to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray Stock Rose Today

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) climbed on Wednesday after the Canadian cannabis company announced a deal with American marijuana retailer MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF). By the close of trading, Tilray's stock price was up 1.1% after rising as much as 7.2% earlier in the day. So what. Tilray agreed to purchase MedMen's...
EconomyTechCrunch

As its startup market accelerates, Brazil could be in for an IPO bonanza

According to data from KPMG, Brazilian startups raised the most capital in a single quarter in Q1 2021, when some $1.4 billion flowed into domestic technology upstarts. That record stood until the second quarter of 2021 saw $2.7 billion raised by Brazilian startups. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
Stocksaccountingtoday.com

Crypto software firm’s value tops $1.3B with new funding

TaxBit Inc., a maker of cryptocurrency tax and accounting software, raised fresh funding that pushed its valuation to more than $1.3 billion. The company raised $130 million in a Series B round led by venture firms IVP and Insight Partners. Tiger Global Management, Paradigm and 9Yards were also among the investors, TaxBit said in a statement Thursday.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Cash Could Be Ready To Break Soon

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is trading lower Thursday as the crypto market cools off. The majority of the cryptocurrency market traded green Wednesday including Bitcoin Cash. Now the market is seeing profit-taking, thus pushing the price down. Bitcoin Cash was down 2.38% at $605.95 at last check Thursday. Bitcoin Cash...
Real Estateinvesting.com

Should You Subscribe to Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO?

Investing.com -- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (AVHFL) is an entirely retail-focussed housing finance company primarily serving low-and-middle-income self-employed customers in rural and semi-urban markets of India. It opened its IPO on August 10, and was subscribed 0.24 times at the end of day one. The price band for...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

FalconX Crypto Platform Value Skyrockets to $3.75B in Past Five Months

Crypto and digital-asset trading platform FalconX more than quintupled its valuation in five months to $3.75 billion. The San Matteo-based crypto company has been profitable for roughly a year, according to Chief Executive Officer Raghu Yarlagadda. He said its revenue grew by a multiple of 30 times in the year leading up to June 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy