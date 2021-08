The Board of Directors of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, including restrictions under the Company’s revolving credit facility, business conditions, the Company’s financial performance, and other considerations.