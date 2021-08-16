Cancel
Business

Arrow Electronics, Inc. -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Arrow Electronics, Inc.

By Moodys
Business Insider
 4 days ago

markets.businessinsider.com

BusinessRegister Citizen

Infinite Electronics, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Recertification for Quality Management

Infinite’s Company-Wide Quality Management Systems Certified to Meet and Exceed Global Standards. Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized brands, has received its ISO 9001:2015 recertification through DQS Inc. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is recognized worldwide and demonstrates an organization’s ability to consistently provide goods and services that deliver the highest quality and reliability to customers.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Flip Electronics Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1024 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of Over 600% Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Flip Electronics is No. 1024 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Geomarketing Software Market 2021 Huge Growth Opportunities & Trends Analysis | Adobe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., etc

Overview of the Geomarketing Software Market 2021-2025 report is one of the most important and comprehensive additions to market research studies. It includes information about key growth drivers, challenges, trends, and restraints. The analysis of Geomarketing Software market dynamics can be used by market participants to develop effective growth strategies and prepare them for future challenges. The Geomarketing Software market data provided by them is reliable and accurate. They also offer useful suggestions to assist players in gaining an understanding of the current and future market. This includes company assessments, competitive scenario, trends and forecasts for the next years. The Geomarketing Software report’s analysis is based on a thorough research methodology that allows for an analytical inspection of the global marketplace by using different segments.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. ICFI...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Up 2.4%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.12 ($15.44) and last traded at €13.06 ($15.36). 161,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.76 ($15.01).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Spackman Equities Group Inc. Announces Completion of Consolidation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 29, 2021, it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on July 6, 2021. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis at market open on or about August 18, 2021. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.
Retailbaltimorenews.net

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market to be Driven by Modernizing the Retail Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global electronic article surveillance market, assessing the market based on its components, types, end users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Electronic Security Market Outlook 2027: 4 Trends Fostering Global Industry Growth: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic security market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 80 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The global market is poised to record commendable proceeds over the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing adoption of anti-theft systems across the automobile and residential sectors.

