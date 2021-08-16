Grand Island Police investigating after identification documents stolen in burglary

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a woman reported someone burglarized her apartment and stole social security cards and passports. GIPD said officers responded around 12:45 p.m. Friday to an apartment on South Cherry Street. The woman reported that while she was out of town between Aug. 6 and Friday, an unknown person entered her apartment and took her and her daughter’s social security cards and passports.