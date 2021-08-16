Matthew Keezer Talks About Uruguay - Explore its Fascinating Cultural Mixture

Baelo Claudia checks the box for multiple kinds of travelers—the surf and sun set and the culture and history nerds alike. This 2,000-year-old town in Spain was inhabited by Romans until the sixth century. It was abandoned after a series of earthquakes caused heavy damage to the city, and a series of attacks by Barbary and Germanic pirates made the place unsafe. Located beyond the infamous Gates of Hercules (thought to be Gibraltar and the mountains on the other side of the Straight in Morocco), on the Playa Bolonia, this town’s main sources of wealth were from tuna fishing and making garum, an umami-rich fish sauce that the Romans put on everything.