Matthew Keezer Talks About Uruguay - Explore its Fascinating Cultural Mixture

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUruguay is a smaller country that can be found with its borders alongside Brazil and Argentina. A colony of both Portugal and Spain, it general atmosphere shows influences of both cultures. The Charrua people were the original indigenous inhabitants. However, little remains of their culture these days. In the 19th century, the country was home to a number of African slaves and their celebrations and traditions are connected to Uruguay's current cultural flavor.

