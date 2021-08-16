Temporary public transit network - Fall 2021: new mitigation measures for the REM
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Benoît Gendron, Chief Executive Officer at the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), and Harout Chitilian, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Development and Strategy at CDPQ Infra, presented the most recent mitigation measures for the work on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) for the areas of Laval, Montréal and the North Shore. These added and enhanced services will be in effect as of August 23, 2021, for users from Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Eustache, Laval and Montréal as well as line exo5 Mascouche users.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0