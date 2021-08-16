Cancel
Wild re-sign Kevin Fiala to one-year, $5.1 million deal

By Zac Wassink
Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala is staying put.

On Monday, Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin confirmed via an official release that the club re-signed Fiala to a one-year contract worth $5.1 million to avoid arbitration. The 25-year-old was a restricted free agent but was always likely to remain with the Wild.

According to ESPN stats, Fiala finished the 2020-21 NHL regular season second on the Wild with 40 points, 20 goals and six power-play goals. He led the team with five game-winning goals and 14 power-play points.

In the playoffs, Fiala notched one goal and one assist across seven games.

Fiala joined the Wild via a trade from the Nashville Predators in February 2019. In total, he has 91 goals and 107 assists for 198 points in 337 career NHL regular-season contests.

Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Fiala will again be eligible for restricted free agency next summer, and he can hit unrestricted free agency in 2023 unless he signs a multi-year contract beforehand.

