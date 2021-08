BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today announced that it has appointed Mr. Meihui Fan as the Company's Chief Technology Officer, effective on August 19, 2021. After his appointment as CTO, Mr. Fan will review and supervise the technical roadmap, key functions and technical indicators of the Company's business divisions. He will also align the technical goals and milestones between various business divisions to standardize and promote R&D pipelines and tools. The CEO will continue to provide his guidance to the CTO in leading the Company's technology leadership, help create innovative products and services, as well as win new business opportunities with his technical expertise.