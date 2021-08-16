Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Kayla Harrison Calls Out Media Member For Disrespectful Question About Genah Fabian's Looks

Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuX85_0bTG80DB00
Genah Fabian and Kayla Harrison

Two-time American Olympic judo medalist Kayla Harrison will face Genah Fabian this Saturday at PFL 8 on ESPN. Today there was a conference call with Harrison and Fabian and one media member asked one of the worst questions in the history of MMA press events, which is saying a lot.

The full clip is below if you want to watch both their reactions throughout the interaction, but FanSided's Amy Kaplan spliced together the original question and Harrison's response.

"Millz" from Pub Sports Radio started his question by mispronouncing Genah's name and then saying "don't take it the wrong way, but you're a pretty woman." He eventually asked a question about whether Fabian would be aggressive. Fabian brushed it off, only pointing out how to pronounce her name before giving a professional answer.

Millz then asked Harrison a question which she answered very quickly before asking him if he would ever ask something like that to a guy. Millz tried to backtrack and explain what he really meant, but Harrison was having no part of it.

It really is amazing what kind of access you can still get in mixed martial arts even with the sport being as mainstream as it can be on ESPN.

Comments / 1

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genah Fabian
Person
Kayla Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Judo#Combat#Pfl 8#Espn#Mma#Fansided#Pub Sports Radio#Backtrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & VideosThe Big Lead

Five Best Candidates to Host 'Jeopardy!' With Mike Richards Out

Newly-named Jeopardy! host Mike Richards officially stepped down on Friday, walking away from the job after facing a ton of backlash. The producers of the show are now left scrambling to find a replacement for their replacement. Here's a look at the five best candidates to take the job. LeVar...
WWEThe Big Lead

Shaq Was Lied to About Padding Before He Went Through a Table on AEW

Shaquille O'Neal made his AEW debut in the spring as part of a tag team match with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Shaq's team won the match while NBA Hall of Famer pretended to be out on the floor after Rhodes put him through a table like he was at a Buffalo Bills tailgate.
CelebritiesThe Big Lead

Jackie MacMullan Retiring From ESPN on August 31

Jackie MacMullan will retire from ESPN at the end of August, the network announced in a press release this morning. Her final appearance will come on Around The Horn on August 31. Per ESPN:. Jackie MacMullan, one of the most accomplished and respected journalists in sports, is retiring from ESPN...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Kayla Harrison looks puny staring down PFL opponent Genah Fabian

PFL Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+):. 155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian – women’s lightweight semifinal. 265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones – heavyweight semifinal. 155 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado – women’s lightweight semifinal. 265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija – heavyweight semifinal. PFL “Prelims” Card...
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

PFL Playoffs: Kayla Harrison makes easy work of Genah Fabian, then delivers another memorable post-fight interview (Video)

With her win in the PFL Playoffs, Kayla Harrison will now face Taylor Guardado in the women’s lightweight finals. As many expected, it wasn’t even close. Kayla Harrison remains undefeated and is now one step closer to becoming a two-time PFL champion, defeating Genah Fabian in a one-sided fashion via first-round TKO in the main event of PFL Playoffs 2.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Genah Fabian not intimidated by the hype surrounding Kayla Harrison: ‘I’m there to take her head off’

No one needs to tell Genah Fabian about the difficult task that stands before her in the PFL playoffs on Thursday night. The 4-1 City Kickboxing lightweight is the latest opponent attempting to add a blemish to Kayla Harrison’s perfect record as the two-time Olympic gold medalist seeks a second consecutive PFL title win after previously claiming the $1 million prize back in 2019.
Combat SportsESPN

Kayla Harrison and Bruno Cappelozza dominate in semifinal wins, qualify for $1M PFL championship

Kayla Harrison doesn't make many mistakes when it comes to fighting. She owns two Olympic gold medals in judo, and she is a perfect 11-0 as an MMA fighter. But after Harrison made quick work of Genah Fabian in the PFL women's lightweight semifinals Thursday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida -- securing a spot in the Oct. 27 final -- she made an emphatic pronouncement that sounded bold, but essentially dismissed one of the highest compliments she could be paid.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

PFL 8 Results – PFL Playoffs – Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

The Professional Fighters League Playoffs continue tonight, with an exciting women’s lightweight semi-final main event featuring one of the league’s most dominant champions and one of the division’s most exciting newcomers. PFL Playoff 2 takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Headlining tonight’s nine-fight card...
Hollywood, FLchatsports.com

PFL 2021 Playoffs: Harrison vs. Fabian live results and discussion

Tonight (Aug. 19) at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida we will see the women’s lightweight and heavyweight semifinals. Unlike previous seasons you don’t need two wins in one night to make the final. Instead, all of the semifinalists compete in their respective divisions over then next few weeks and the $1 million tournament finals will occur on October 27th.
Combat SportsMMAWeekly.com

Kayla Harrison shuts down ‘disrespectful’ reporter | Video

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo Kayla Harrison is scheduled to face Genah Fabian in the semifinals of the Professional Fighters League women’s lightweight tournament on Aug. 19. During Monday’s media call, Harris shut down a reporter who asked Fabian a disrespectful question after mispronouncing her first name. “Big fan...
Combat SportsESPN

Amid heartbreak back home, Genah Fabian faces biggest test in PFL semifinal vs. Kayla Harrison

Genah Fabian's phone rang the night of May 23. It was a video call from Carlos Ulberg, her teammate at City Kickboxing in New Zealand. For nearly a week, Fabian had been distraught. Fau Vake, another teammate, was clinging to life in a Wellington hospital after being brutally assaulted six days earlier in downtown Auckland. Fabian was in Las Vegas preparing for her second fight of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) regular season, unable to return home.
UFCcombatpress.com

Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: PFL 2021 8, UFC on ESPN 29

Let’s take a look at another week in women’s MMA. Sometimes we just can’t have nice things. At the time you read this, we are hours away from the semifinals of the PFL lightweight season. We should have been seeing Kayla Harrison facing off with Genah Fabian and Taylor Guardado taking on Larissa Pacheco. We are still going to see Harrison and Fabian but Pacheco missed weight and is out of her bout. Stepping in to face Guardado will be Mariana Morais.
UFCfoxbangor.com

Kayla Harrison Says She’ll Be Biggest Free Agent In MMA History

Kayla Harrison says she’ll be the biggest free agent in MMA history in mere months … and the current PFL star tells us she’s looking for big fights and “life-changing money” wherever she signs next. With only a few fights left on her Professional Fighters League deal, we talked to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy