Masks at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield will be parents’ choice

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mask wearing will be up to the parents for students attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield this fall. In a news release sent to 22News, the reopening guidance was issued for the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield allowing parents to decide whether or not their children will have to wear masks in school. The the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Springfield Diocese will monitor the COVID-19 protocols throughout the school year and adjust the guidelines if necessary.