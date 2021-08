A spot on the podium will be on the line when South Korea and the Dominican Republic collide in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics baseball bronze medal game at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. The South Koreans, who won gold the last time that baseball was in the Olympics (in 2008 in Beijing), were one win away from playing for gold, but lost back-to-back games to Japan and the United States to drop into the bronze medal game. Meanwhile the Dominicans are looking for their first Olympic baseball medal.