Patriots-Eagles joint practice recap: Eric Wilson makes splash play in team drills; N’Keal Harry owns secondary | 6 takeaways from workout

LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots on Monday during their first of two joint practices at the NovaCare Complex. Both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up into “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to get observations on both sides of the field. Kaye monitored the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense and Franklin viewed the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense.

Easton, PA
