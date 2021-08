Alan Dershowitz Tells Of Being Scolded By Larry David. Professor Alan Dershowitz rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss a Page Six story, in which spies caught him being lambasted by Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm great Larry David, at the Martha’s Vineyard hotspot Chilmark General Store. Among other things, the television star berated the professor for his ties to the Trump administration, taking aim at Dershowitz’s relationship with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Dershowitz explains how this reaction is not just something that has solely consumed the star, and ties it back to his new book The Case Against the New Censorship, explaining how cancel culture has created the political environment that’s become normal. Finally, Dershowitz gives his thoughts on the situation unfolding in the Middle East, and how the crisis relates to foreign policy concerning Israel.