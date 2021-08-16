How To Feed Performance Horses on a Budget
Q. Do you have advice for those of us feeding performance horses on tight budgets?. A. In my job as an equine nutrition consultant, clients commonly come to me with long lists of products they’re feeding their horses. This is particularly true of my performance horse clients. When added together the cost of these products is significant, sometimes exceeding $5 per day. This kind of budget is not realistic for many who own performance horses. So, your question is a good one.thehorse.com
Comments / 0