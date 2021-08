The Calgary Flames added eight new prospects to their system at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, adding skill, size, and potential to the pipeline. For this set of rankings, I decided to set the age cutoff for prospects at 23. Prospects who are 24 and up are getting long in the tooth to be called prospects if they have a legitimate shot to make the NHL. Connor Mackey, who’s 24, is a player who is considered a prospect but this season will be a real make-or-break season for him as to whether or not he can have a career in the league. The same goes for Glenn Gawdin, who at 24 will need to find his game fast if he wants to be a regular in the Flames’ lineup.