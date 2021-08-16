Cancel
UK’s Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan

 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, his office said on Monday, as the government stepped up efforts to evacuate nationals from Kabul. Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron in a call that he...

Emmanuel Macron
William James
Dominic Raab
Boris Johnson
Afghanistan
World
Politics
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Joint Statement by The NATO Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan

The following is the text of a Joint Statement by The NATO Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. 1. We, the Foreign Ministers of NATO, met today to discuss the difficult situation in Afghanistan. 2. We are united in our deep concern about the grave events in Afghanistan and call for an...
Worldwhbl.com

UK’s Raab defends Afghanistan crisis response after criticism

LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defended his response to the fall of Afghanistan on Friday, dismissing as inaccurate media reports that he failed to help evacuate local translators who had worked for Britain because he was on holiday. “The whole of government has been working tirelessly over the...
Afghanistan95.5 FM WIFC

PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would work with the Taliban if necessary after the militants capture of Afghanistan, and defended his foreign minister who has come under fire for his handling of the situation. “What I want to assure people is that our political and...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Calls for Britain’s foreign secretary to resign

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — LONDON -- Britain's foreign secretary is rejecting calls to resign for not interrupting his holiday on the Greek island of Crete to make a call to help translators flee Afghanistan. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Dominic Raab did not call his Afghan counterpart Hanif...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
WorldThe Independent

Keir Starmer made Boris Johnson squirm in parliament over Afghanistan

Boris Johnson’s aim was to get through the debate with as little damage as possible. A noisy, full and angry House of Commons put him on the defensive from the start. He allowed MPs to interrupt him, possibly remembering from pre-pandemic days that a prime minister who ploughs on refusing to take questions in a crowded chamber looks worse than one who appears confident enough to take on all comers.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news – live: PM says Taliban to ‘be judged on actions’ as May says global Britain has disappeared

Boris Johnson today told MPs that the Taliban “will be judged on actions not words” and denied that the UK was unprepared for the events unfolding in Afghanistan.Opening the emergency debate today he said it was not true to say that the UK “did not foresee this” and said that Western nations had no option put to “pull out” of the country.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was deeply critical of the prime minister and said his judgement has been “appalling” and there has been “a failure of preparation”.Former prime minister Theresa May said the crisis in the region had been...
AfghanistanUS News and World Report

Taliban Will Be Judged on Actions, Not Words, Says UK's Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Taliban, which seized the Afghan capital on Sunday after a lightning offensive, would be judged on their actions, not their words. The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect...
World985theriver.com

Hungary to send evacuation mission to return citizens from Afghanistan

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it had organised the evacuation of a group of 26 Hungarian nationals working as contractors from Afghanistan and they would return to Hungary shortly on a flight organised by another country. Hungary is also sending its own evacuation mission to Afghanistan to help other...
Immigration985theriver.com

Swiss won’t accept large groups of Afghan refugees directly

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland won’t accept large groups of Afghan refugees arriving directly from the country, the government said on Wednesday, but instead will review asylum applications on a case-by-case basis. Humanitarian visas will be considered for people facing an “immediate, concrete, serious and directly life-threatening threat”, the government said,...
World985theriver.com

Afghan envoy says hold-out Panjshir province can resist Taliban rule

DUSHANBE (Reuters) – The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan on Wednesday rejected Taliban rule of his country and said hold-out Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh. Afghan First Vice-President Saleh said on Tuesday he was the “legitimate caretaker...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to expand UK’s ‘total farce’ scheme for Afghan refugees

The UK government must be ready to accept “tens of thousands” of Afghan refugees fleeing persecution in their country in the months ahead, Boris Johnson has been warned.Charities and MPs from all sides have warned that greater action is needed after the government pledged to take just 5,000 people fleeing the Taliban over the next year.Today The Independent backs calls for Downing Street to be more ambitious in its plan to resettle Afghans at risk of losing their lives in the Taliban takeover after western troops withdrew.Our Refugees Welcome campaign is calling for the government to offer sanctuary to as...
Worldb975.com

PM Johnson says Britain will do all it can to prevent Afghan crisis

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would do everything it could to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where he described the capture of the country by the Taliban as happening faster than expected. Addressing parliament, which was recalled to discuss the situation in...

Comments / 0

