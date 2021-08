Following last week's announcement that Criterion was going to start releasing 4K Ultra HD titles, the company has now announced the titles we can expect to purchase starting in November. As they originally mentioned, Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane is one of the first 4K releases to join the collection. A great surprise for the catalog is Tsui Hark’s epic, five-film series that revitalized the historical kung-fu film and launched Jet Li to international stardom, Once Upon a Time in China. All five installments are included in the set, which also features a ton of extras about its relevance to Chinese and world cinema.