The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with Florida agencies more than complicit, made a mistake in 2017 when they took the manatee off the list of endangered species. The challenge for sea cows, as many of us love to call them, to survive has grown greater each year it seems. Weather, the prolific expansion of boat traffic and, most recently, the degradation of the sea grass that serves as their main diet, have taken a toll on the lovable beasts.