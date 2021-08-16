NHL Rumors: Stars, Oilers, Blues, Rangers, Bruins, Maple Leafs, More

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars and defenseman John Klingberg are starting to talk contract extension. How will the recent big-ticket blue line signings affect their talks? The Edmonton Oilers are keeping an eye on the goaltending market, but when will they pull the trigger on a deal, should they feel the need? Is Vladimir Tarasenko likely to start the season with the St. Louis Blues? Are the New York Rangers ever going to pull off one of the many rumored moves they might be a part of? Finally, Nick Foligno explains why he chose the Boston Bruins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

