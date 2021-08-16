Chris Evans criticised over new series about US foreign policy in the Middle East

Chris Evans is receiving early criticism after announcing a new documentary series about America’s actions in the Middle East.

The six-episode series entitled, Influence and Power in the Middle East seeks to explore the US’s past, present and future in the area through conversations with various policymakers and politicians.

However, the unveiling of the show has led to a substantial social media backlash levelled at Evans, with one critic calling it a “disgrace” that no people from a Middle Eastern background appear to be featured on the show.

One fan tweeted at the actor that she was “disappointed” in his decision to make the show and should “cancel it”, while a journalist called the series “CIA propaganda” and “grotesque”.

Others accused the Captain America star of being a “propaganda tool” for the CIA and the US military, while one said it was “interesting timing”, apparently in reference to the current situation in Afghanistan.

Influence and Power in the Middle East features a number of American politicians that have played an influential role in foreign policy over the last few decades.

The show will be co-hosted by congressman and former CIA officer, Will Hurd and will also feature interviews and contributions from former Secretary of Defence, Leon Panetta, former UN ambassador, John Bolton and former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

The episodes will stream exclusively through A Starting Point’s website.