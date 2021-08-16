Cancel
Chris Evans criticised over new series about US foreign policy in the Middle East

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Hq8I_0bTG3xRY00

Chris Evans is receiving early criticism after announcing a new documentary series about America’s actions in the Middle East.

The six-episode series entitled, Influence and Power in the Middle East seeks to explore the US’s past, present and future in the area through conversations with various policymakers and politicians.

However, the unveiling of the show has led to a substantial social media backlash levelled at Evans, with one critic calling it a “disgrace” that no people from a Middle Eastern background appear to be featured on the show.

One fan tweeted at the actor that she was “disappointed” in his decision to make the show and should “cancel it”, while a journalist called the series “CIA propaganda” and “grotesque”.

Others accused the Captain America star of being a “propaganda tool” for the CIA and the US military, while one said it was “interesting timing”, apparently in reference to the current situation in Afghanistan.

Influence and Power in the Middle East features a number of American politicians that have played an influential role in foreign policy over the last few decades.

The show will be co-hosted by congressman and former CIA officer, Will Hurd and will also feature interviews and contributions from former Secretary of Defence, Leon Panetta, former UN ambassador, John Bolton and former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

The episodes will stream exclusively through A Starting Point’s website.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
Chris Evans
John Bolton
Leon Panetta
Will Hurd
Mike Pompeo
