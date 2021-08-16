Cancel
California State

Ventura Representatives Host Public Forum To Hear Residential Concerns Over Gas Compressor

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura, CA — On Saturday, August 21, California State Senator Monique Limón and California Assembly member Steve Bennet will host a public forum where members of Ventura’s Westside community will have a chance to ask state and local regulatory agencies about the proposed expansion of the SoCalGas compressor station and why an Environmental Impact Review has yet to be completed. One of the attending agencies, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), has stopped short of ordering an EIR, though it does have the authority to do so. Instead, it has ordered SoCalGas to disclose data on its researched alternative scenarios to the public.

