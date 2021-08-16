Cancel
Managed Services Market projected to reach $354.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.9%

 5 days ago

According to a new market research report "Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Network, and Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Managed Services market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 354.8 billion by 2026 from USD 242.9 billion in 2021. Enterprises across the globe and verticals are highly investing in their IT infrastructure to maintain their competitive position and attain operational excellence. As enterprises are adopting highly complex technologies regardless of their size, they turn to MSPs to manage their IT infrastructure, thus delivering services faster and more efficiently. These technologies are forcing enterprises to redefine their business strategies and emphasize information security. Managed services help enterprises maintain and manage the IT infrastructure and address risks associated with IT assets in an efficient and cost-effective way. This helps enterprises focus on their core competency without increasing the IT footprint.

