Medical Plastic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Opportunities in the medical plastic market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Medical plastic market is expected to reach $31.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.7%. In this market, polyvinyl chloride is the largest segment by technology, whereas disposable is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like robust growth of the medical industry coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.

