Welp....its what the looney toons in this country asked for. Then they go silent and pretend its not happening when the $hit hits the fan. As ugly as this retreat is, it is long overdue. Afghanistan had many chances, took American lives, stole American money, and nothing -- nothing -- was ever going to change. We will not learn from this because we never do, but we can't get out of that place fast enough, just 20 years late. Good for Biden.