Video Streaming Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future due to Increase in Internet Users

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRise in live streamed content, increasing adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in popularity of video game streaming services propel the growth of the global video streaming market. According to the report, the global video streaming industry was estimated at $38.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $149.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the estimated period.

