Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Up 78% This Year: Why This Tech Stock Still Looks Like a Buy

By Harsh Chauhan
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The Internet of Things business has supercharged Synaptics' growth and boosted gross margin.
  • Catalysts in the mobile business will be an added tailwind.
  • A cheap forward earnings multiple is enticing.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock surged higher after the chipmaker eased past Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter expectations in early August, delivering sharp increases in revenue, gross margin, and earnings.

Shares of the company, whose chips are used in fast-growing verticals such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile, jumped nearly 17% the day after the earnings report was released. Synaptics' strong showing isn't surprising, as the company was sitting on impressive catalysts.

However, investors who have missed Synaptics' explosive stock market run so far this year can still jump onto this bandwagon because its days of terrific growth are far from over. Let's see why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GzNp_0bTG0pPx00
Image source: Getty Images.

Meet Synaptics' biggest growth driver

Synaptics' Q4 revenue jumped 18% year over year to $327.8 million, while adjusted earnings per share shot up 76% to $2.18. Wall Street analysts expected Synaptics to earn $2 per share on $324.7 million in revenue, but robust demand in the IoT business and a sharp increase in gross margin helped the company beat estimates. Synaptics exited the quarter with a non-GAAP gross margin of 57.5% -- a big improvement over the year-ago's 46.9% -- thanks to the steps taken by the company to move to a higher-margin model.

The IoT business produced half of Synaptics' total revenue last quarter. The segment's revenue shot up 143% year over year including the impact of acquisitions, while organic growth stood at a respectable 30%. The good part is that Synaptics' acquisition of Broadcom's wireless IoT business that was completed in July 2020 is delivering the goods for the chipmaker.

CEO Michael Hurlston said on the earnings conference call that the company has doubled its revenue in IoT applications like home automation, wearables, video-enabled doorbells, surveillance, and fitness. More importantly, the design wins scored by Synaptics in the IoT business should help sustain the impressive growth. Hurlston said:

Our best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth combo chipsets are seeing great traction with customers designing new solutions or upgrading their existing products. We have also secured several new design wins with our GPS solutions, particularly in wearables. Given our pace of success, we see a path to doubling once more in the next 18 months.

Synaptics' margin is on track to improve further thanks to the dominant contribution from the IoT business, which is allowing the company to deliver "higher-value products" to its customers. The IoT business is expected to account for 51% of the total revenue this quarter and grow 65% year over year.

The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin between 52% and 53.5% in fiscal Q1, a big increase over the year-ago's 41%. As a result, Synaptics' earnings are projected to increase from $1.85 per share a year ago to a range of $2.45 to $2.75 per share in the current quarter. But Synaptics has an additional catalyst on the way that could help it exceed expectations.

The mobile business is about to step on the gas

Synaptics' mobile business produced 24% of the company's revenue in Q4. The segment's sales were down 35% year over year because the company divested its mobile LCD TDDI (touch/display integration) business in April 2020 due to its low margin profile.

Now that the year-over-year impact of the divestment is in the rearview mirror and Synaptics is focusing on the higher-margin organic light-emitting diode (OLED) unit, the mobile business is set to return to growth. Synaptics management pointed out that the company's second-generation OLED touch controller is now in volume production, with the third-generation controller set to be rolled out soon.

Synaptics was reportedly on track to supply OLED touch controllers to Apple for the iPhone 12, and the company had indicated last year that it had indeed won the contract. Given that its second-generation OLED touch controller is already in volume production, there's a possibility that Synaptics may be supplying chips to Apple once again.

That could be a big win for Synaptics, as supply chain rumors indicate that Apple may initially produce 90 million units of this year's iPhone models, up from 75 million units of the iPhone 12. Throw in the fact that Synaptics has scored new design wins to supply its OLED controllers to Korean and Chinese smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the mobile business looks set to break out.

All of this makes Synaptics a growth stock to buy right now, especially considering that it is trading at just 17 times forward earnings versus the S&P 500's multiple of 31.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Smartphone#Internet Of Things#Bluetooth#Syna#Synaptics#Meet Synaptics#Broadcom#Iot#Gps#Lcd#Oled#Korean#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Near Year-to-Date Lows, Is Peloton Stock a Buy?

Sales are still surging for Peloton. Peloton acquired an exercise equipment manufacture to help boost supply. Peloton stock is trading at a forward price to sales ratio of 6.3, an almost 50% drop from earlier in the year. Popular interactive exercise equipment maker Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is having a rough go...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Small-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy Now

If you’re looking to invest in Canadian businesses now, tech stocks are some of the best you can buy for your portfolio. These stocks usually offer a tonne of growth potential, making them the best to buy if you’re looking for growth. There are a tonne of possibilities in the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

Cisco just posted its second straight quarter of positive sales growth. The stock still looks cheap, and could be a good defensive play as macroeconomic uncertainties rock frothier tech stocks. Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18....
StocksBenzinga

Why Disney And Netflix Are This Analyst's Top Tech Stocks Right Now

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) are Morgan Stanley's top two tech stocks for the second half of the year, analyst Benjamin Swinburne said Friday on CNBC's "TechCheck." The story for media stocks in 2021 has been an "unbelievably strong" advertising recovery and very tough comparable streaming numbers...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Chinese Tech Stocks Got Walloped This Week

China's antitrust regulator is set to issue new rules against unfair competition among internet companies. Tencent management warned that more regulations were coming. Investors are spooked after the crackdown on the education sector. What happened. It was another rough week for Chinese tech stocks, as signs of tightening regulations continued...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy GrowGeneration and 1 Reason to Sell

GrowGeneration opens stores and adds products at a rapid pace. Its value proposition has fostered massive revenue and earnings growth. GrowGeneration's (NASDAQ:GRWG) latest quarter under the grow lights appeared to have produced a bumper crop of revenue and earnings increases. Nonetheless, investors sold off stock in the Denver-based hydroponics retailer, and it lost more than one-fourth of its value over the next two trading days. While an ongoing challenge could discourage some stockholders, investors still have three compelling reasons to consider this stock.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Up After AI Day

So Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in the history books -- and it was "an absolute head scratcher" according to Dan Ives, managing director at investment bank Wedbush Securities. Wedbush didn't change its "outperform" rating on Tesla stock this morning in response to the company's plan to build its own D1 computer chips to run its Dojo supercomputer and power a humanoid "Bot" -- but it did express bemusement that this is Tesla's focus in an environment of "rising EV competition and safety issues for Tesla," reports TheFly.com. Wells Fargo called the company's timeline, of having even just a prototype Bot ready by 2022, "optimistic" -- and left its rating unchanged as well, at "equal weight."
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Foot Locker Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) surged on Friday after the sportswear and footwear retailer reported surprisingly strong second-quarter results. As of 2:30 p.m. EDT, Foot Locker's stock price was up more than 8%. So what. A 6.9% rise in comparable-store sales helped drive Foot Locker's revenue up 9.5% year over...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Mature technology companies can make great dividend payers because they tend to create a lot of cash flow. Microsoft, Corning, and Booz Allen Hamilton are different businesses but share some strong fundamental qualities. Each stock is trading at a reasonable valuation and can be a strong long-term holding for dividend...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Top Tech Penny Stocks to Buy on Robinhood Now

The tech industry is one that’s producing big returns. Depending on how you slice it, it’s worth over $10 trillion. It’s always evolving, useful and profitable. Plus, people have a lot of faith in it. On top of that, penny stocks in this industry are usually brand-new companies. Or they...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Big Reasons to Avoid DoorDash Stock

DoorDash grew revenue by 83% in Q2, but that might be a bad sign. Food delivery is increasingly competitive, and consumers aren't picky about which service they use. The company's valuation might be due for a reality check if its slowing financial trends continue. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) released its second-quarter earnings...
StocksZacks.com

Bull Of The Day: Nasdaq (NDAQ)

NDAQ - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Strong Buy) and is the home to numerous technology and biotechnology stocks. This exchanges is the place where millions of shares are traded on a daily basis. The company itself is public and listed on the NASDAQ exchange and estimates are moving higher. Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nvidia's Revenue Is Skyrocketing

Nvidia is seeing strong growth in every major segment. Profitability is soaring as strong top-line growth and margin expansion fuel the tech company's bottom line. The stock's recent surge higher is easily justified by the company's Q2 results. Following market close on Wednesday, graphics-chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced some impressive...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Macy's, Nvidia, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Macy's — The retail giant saw its stock surge about 18% after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' estimates. Macy's reported an increase in comparable-store sales, raised its annual sales forecast, and also announced a share buyback and the reinstatement of its dividend.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) surged on Thursday after the retailer delivered stronger-than-expected earnings in the second quarter and said it would resume dividend payments to shareholders. As of 1:15 p.m. EDT today, Macy's stock price was up more than 20%. So what. With the economy reopening and more people shopping...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tencent Holdings Led a Slew of Chinese Tech Stocks Lower on Thursday

Shares of Chinese mobile-game company Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) tumbled on the order of 6% today. That set the pace for peers like Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), off 6.9%; Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), down 7.3%; TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), off 4.2%; and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), down 9.9% -- just to name a few. The country's regulators recently rekindled sweeping corporate crackdowns that first ramped up in November of last year. Now some of these companies are confirming that these limitations threaten their growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy